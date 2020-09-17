Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.02

Shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and traded as high as $11.94. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 631,084 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares by 4,628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares by 541.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter.

