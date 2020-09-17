Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Hits New 1-Year High at $632.00

Shares of Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 632 ($8.26) and last traded at GBX 622 ($8.13), with a volume of 46510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 606 ($7.92).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DSCV shares. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 626.20 ($8.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $556.42 million and a PE ratio of 36.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 596.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 527.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

