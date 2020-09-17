DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Short Interest Update

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNHBY shares. ValuEngine downgraded DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. DNB ASA/S has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.37.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. DNB ASA/S had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that DNB ASA/S will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

