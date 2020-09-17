DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in August

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DOCOF stock remained flat at $$42.94 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $86.76.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, the Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.