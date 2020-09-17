Dock (DOCK) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.98 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and approximately $46.94 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00048423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00244324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00100498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.01496937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00219339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,930,458 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.