Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to post sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $5.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $25.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $25.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

DLTR stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.54. 1,760,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 158.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,767,000 after buying an additional 680,138 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $15,144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 467.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 39,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

