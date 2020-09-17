DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DQJCY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,834. DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.
DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR Company Profile
