DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DQJCY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,834. DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Retail Business and Tenant Leasing Business segments. The Retail Business segment operates convenience and discount stores, and general discount stores, which sell electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion goods, sporting goods, leisure equipment, do-it-yourself (DIY) products, and others.

