Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $37.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.64.

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 129,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

