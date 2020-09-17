Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $37.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.64.
DEI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.
Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 129,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
