Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,297,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $50,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,127,000 after buying an additional 3,086,573 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 450.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,098,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,679,000 after buying an additional 1,717,013 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,760,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,953,000 after buying an additional 1,697,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,258,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $422,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,155 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 203,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,251,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

