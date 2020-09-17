Duke Royalty Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Duke Royalty stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 25.25 ($0.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.43. Duke Royalty has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.50 ($0.67). The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

