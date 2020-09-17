Duke Royalty Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Duke Royalty stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 25.25 ($0.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.43. Duke Royalty has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.50 ($0.67). The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50.
About Duke Royalty
See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.