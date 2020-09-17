Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $58,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 132.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,140 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter worth $79,706,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,125,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,502. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.