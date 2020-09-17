Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Hits New 1-Year High at $278.80

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (LON:EYE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 278.80 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 272 ($3.55), with a volume of 54706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 181.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and a PE ratio of -44.66.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (1.77) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) by GBX (1.07) (($0.01)).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc engages in the validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for grocery, retail, and hospitality industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR, a multi-patented software platform consisting of Reward, which supports and enables the digitization of loyalty schemes; Promote, a platform to create, build, and manage multi-channel digital promotions; Prepaid Cards; messaging coupons; and gift card programs.

