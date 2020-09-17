EASYJET PLC/S’s (ESYJY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Main First Bank raised EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised EASYJET PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY remained flat at $$7.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,713. EASYJET PLC/S has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $19.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

