Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 7.1% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 730,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 41.9% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 110,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 32,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,816,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,011,000 after acquiring an additional 412,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 1,044.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 35.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ETW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 343,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,421. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

