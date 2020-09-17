eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.89. eBay posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,365,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,088,682. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.