EBCoin (EBC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10,622.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. EBCoin has a market cap of $352,706.64 and approximately $10,622.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.14 or 0.04408013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009149 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034899 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

