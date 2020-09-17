eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Sells $70,650.00 in Stock

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,802.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eGain alerts:

On Wednesday, July 15th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 158,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,989. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $415.57 million, a PE ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80. eGain Corp has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eGain Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in eGain by 41.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in eGain by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in eGain by 123.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in eGain in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in eGain by 71.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. BidaskClub downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.