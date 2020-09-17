Egretia Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Egretia has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $1.26 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Egretia token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, CoinEx and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00242759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00098415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.01497692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00220975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit, CoinEx and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.