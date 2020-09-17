Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $2.04

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00018731 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, BCEX and Huobi. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $35.16 million and $6.43 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00242099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00098525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.01506334 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00222109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bit-Z, LBank, Kucoin, BCEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

