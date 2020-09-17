Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $743.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 743 ($9.71) and last traded at GBX 726.50 ($9.49), with a volume of 988863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 712 ($9.30).

ECM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 746 ($9.75) to GBX 749 ($9.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 679.82 ($8.88).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 684.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 618.59.

In related news, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 15,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total transaction of £104,444.90 ($136,475.76). Also, insider David Egan sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.68), for a total transaction of £27,954.40 ($36,527.37).

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.