electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock Price Up 17.7%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) shares rose 17.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 1,847,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,756,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

ECOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get electroCore alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 131.02% and a negative net margin of 1,120.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in electroCore by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in electroCore by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.