Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Shares Up 0.8%

Element Fleet Management Corp (OTCMKTS:ELEEF)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. 4,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

ELEEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.