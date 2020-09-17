Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $907,000 in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 171,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of D traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.60. 3,732,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,137. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 110.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

