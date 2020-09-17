Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in August

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emclaire Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Emclaire Financial worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Emclaire Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ EMCF traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Emclaire Financial has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

