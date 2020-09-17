Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Update

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of EMHTF stock remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 79,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,061. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

