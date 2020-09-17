Endeavour Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Endeavour Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EDVMF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Endeavour Mining stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,878. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

