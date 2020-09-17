Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Trading Down 6.1%

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.07. 939,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,295,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energous from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $127.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energous Corp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $33,584.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 286,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 19,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $63,676.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 395,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,090.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,873 shares of company stock worth $202,999. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Energous by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 45,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Energous by 42.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

