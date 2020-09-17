Enerplus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,208 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 790% compared to the typical daily volume of 248 put options.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 1,097,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,697. The company has a market cap of $458.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.0076 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Enerplus by 16,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

