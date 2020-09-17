Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ENI by 57.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in ENI by 38.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in ENI by 58.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. ENI has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 75.42%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

