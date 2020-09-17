Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson Sells 1,000 Shares

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Entegris stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,982. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Entegris Inc has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CL King increased their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Entegris by 91.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 115.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 110.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 120,456 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 76.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

