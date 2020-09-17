Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,498,000 after purchasing an additional 76,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENV traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.74. 11,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,675. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

