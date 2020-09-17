EtherGem Achieves Market Cap of $156,844.68 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $156,844.68 and $15,655.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

