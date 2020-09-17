EVIO Inc (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EVIO Inc (OTCMKTS:EVIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EVIO stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 801,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. EVIO has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
EVIO Company Profile
