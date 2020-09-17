EVIO Inc (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EVIO Inc (OTCMKTS:EVIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EVIO stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 801,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. EVIO has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Get EVIO alerts:

EVIO Company Profile

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's advisory and research services include regulatory licensing and compliance, industry research, operational support, and educational and operating services for licensed cannabis businesses.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for EVIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.