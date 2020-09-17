EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.14.
EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.
In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $111,895.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,363,572.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,538 shares of company stock worth $5,721,343. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 56,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,544. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EXACT Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.
Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.