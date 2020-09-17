EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.14.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $111,895.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,363,572.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,538 shares of company stock worth $5,721,343. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,047,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,781,000 after acquiring an additional 800,317 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,427,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after acquiring an additional 360,323 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,792,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,949,000 after acquiring an additional 235,330 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,686,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,238,000 after buying an additional 421,764 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 56,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,544. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

