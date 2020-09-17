Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.49. 10,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.16 million, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.27. Exfo has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.95.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exfo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXFO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Exfo from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exfo by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exfo by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,270 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Exfo by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,383 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exfo by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the period. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

