Experian (LON:EXPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,076.00

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,076 ($40.19) and last traded at GBX 3,065 ($40.05), with a volume of 1899545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,994 ($39.12).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,653.64 ($34.67).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,792.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,617.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25.

In related news, insider Ruba Borno bought 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, with a total value of £18,988.84 ($24,812.28).

Experian Company Profile (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

