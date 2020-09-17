EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

EXPGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,753. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

