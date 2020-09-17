Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 75,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,975. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at about $63,185,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,942,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth $11,214,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth $9,512,000. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth $5,927,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

