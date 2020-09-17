Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Short Interest Up 13.4% in August

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,200 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 634,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of EXTN stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.42. 240,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,210. The company has a market cap of $179.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Exterran has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.89.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $171.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exterran will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Exterran by 1,108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 297,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 273,155 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Exterran by 944.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,316 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Exterran by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,372 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXTN. Evercore ISI upgraded Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exterran presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

