Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.76 Million

Analysts expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post sales of $352.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.50 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $337.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,710,137. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $106,201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $3,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $111.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $118.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

