Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Update

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 853,700 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 751,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FN stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.68. 252,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,923. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,933.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $2,173,113.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,164,000 after buying an additional 720,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 835,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,564,000 after purchasing an additional 64,955 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 806,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,028,000 after purchasing an additional 62,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after purchasing an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

