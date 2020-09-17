Factom Price Down 9.7% This Week (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Factom has a total market capitalization of $12.62 million and $20,240.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00012267 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, BCEX and Upbit. During the last week, Factom has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00244796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00100376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.01503659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00216486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom was first traded on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,395,249 coins. The official website for Factom is factom.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, BCEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

