Fevertree Drinks’ (FQVTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

OTCMKTS FQVTF traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.