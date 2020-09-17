FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Pat Cotroneo Sells 3,070 Shares

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,226 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,220.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pat Cotroneo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.86. 925,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,948. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.37.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FibroGen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FibroGen by 44.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FibroGen by 75.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in FibroGen by 30.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

