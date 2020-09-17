FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Pat Cotroneo Sells 3,070 Shares

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,226 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,220.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pat Cotroneo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 3rd, Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64.
NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.86. 925,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,948. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.37.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FibroGen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FibroGen by 44.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FibroGen by 75.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in FibroGen by 30.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FibroGen Company Profile
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.
