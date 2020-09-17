Fidelity European Values (LON:FEV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $264.59

Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.59 and traded as high as $274.00. Fidelity European Values shares last traded at $271.50, with a volume of 239,474 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 264.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 245.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 5.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1%. Fidelity European Values’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.73%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

