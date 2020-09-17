Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 18.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,395. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $242.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 113,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

