Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report $19.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.65 million to $20.60 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $19.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $80.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $80.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $81.18 million, with estimates ranging from $80.07 million to $82.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 75.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 567,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 244,751 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 727,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDUS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,395. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $242.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.