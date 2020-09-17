Financial Contrast: Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) and Cemtrex (OTCMKTS:CETX)

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tel-Instrument Electronics and Cemtrex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tel-Instrument Electronics $15.77 million 0.82 $4.74 million N/A N/A Cemtrex $39.26 million 0.46 -$22.36 million N/A N/A

Tel-Instrument Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cemtrex.

Profitability

This table compares Tel-Instrument Electronics and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tel-Instrument Electronics 29.79% -120.78% 16.30% Cemtrex -52.53% -47.64% -23.69%

Volatility & Risk

Tel-Instrument Electronics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Tel-Instrument Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cemtrex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tel-Instrument Electronics and Cemtrex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tel-Instrument Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tel-Instrument Electronics beats Cemtrex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial. The company provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a range of airborne navigation and communication equipment. Its products also include TS-4530A, an identification friend or foe test set; T-47/M5, a dual crypto test set; and AN/ARM-206, an intermediate level TACAN test set. In addition, it offers AN/USM-708 and AN/USM-719, which are communications/navigation radio frequency avionics flight line testers; TR-220, a test set that provides test capability for traffic and collision avoidance systems (TCAS), distance measuring equipment, and transponders; TR-36, a commercial navigation and communication test set that provide ramp testing; and TR-420, a ramp test set to test the operation of transponders and interrogators. Further, the company provides multifunction ramp test sets under the T-47NC, T-47NH, and T-47G names; TR-100AF, a rugged ramp test used to verify airborne TACAN equipment; and AN/APM-480A, a transponder, interrogator, and TCAS test set. It sells its products directly or through distributors. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises. This segment also offers design and development solutions to create impactful experiences for mobiles, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and televisions; and security and video surveillance systems, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets. The Electronics Manufacturing segment provides end to end electronic manufacturing services, including product design and sustaining engineering, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, and comprehensive testing services; and assembled electronic products to OEMs. This segment also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells interconnects and cable assemblies; and provides software development services for mobile, Web, virtual reality, and PC applications. The Industrial Technology segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; and sells a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industries, such as chemical, cement, steel, food, construction, mining, and petrochemical. Cemtrex, Inc. operates in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

