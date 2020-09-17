FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,413 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,049,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,681. The firm has a market cap of $342.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $141.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

