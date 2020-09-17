FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 9,584 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 132.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 718,882 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.60. 3,732,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,137. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

